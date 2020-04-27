April 27, 2020

RIVERMOUTH
—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020
Students of Kim Addonizio
__________
Eleanor Channell: “Last fall I enrolled in Kim Addonizio’s online course ‘Exploring the Sonnet’ from the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown. Her passion for the sonnet was infectious, even through the Ethernet. While I was familiar with traditional Petrarchan and Shakespearean forms, having been a high school English teacher for many years, Kim encouraged me to explore the spirit of these box-like poems. In her class, I discovered that sonnets are the ideal vehicles for reflecting or meditating on a subject, then turning that subject inside out with a shift in thought, or an unexpected ‘escape’ towards the end. The poem uses rhyme and meter, albeit loosely, within the sonnet’s traditional subjects of love and nature. Still, I hope ‘Rivermouth’ is free enough and plain enough to convey what Kim was advocating in her course: a synthesis of feeling and passion enhanced by thoughtful and deliberate consideration of form.”