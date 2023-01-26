“Resolution of Memory” by Sara Dallmayr

__________

Sara Dallmayr

RESOLUTION OF MEMORY

Once upon a heart lived a heart

within a muted room

of yellows and greens.

Once upon a love

stopped matter, matter

stops, heartbeat warm

against the wall.

Once upon a said I timed

how often we spoke,

then how often we didn’t.

Grey is the presence

of re-collection, of night,

mise en abyme

slide like feet down a sand dune.

How you stood before the window

and waxed your decency,

watered the last plant alive,

waited for tea to steep.

How neatly remembering fits

before it spills sideways

into the squares of time.

Once upon a door

I waited for you

to open, then close.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2022, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Megan O’Reilly: “There is a great deal of ambiguity and mystery in J. Stormer’s etching; I felt it needed a poem that was not too narrative or structured, but more experimental and open to interpretation. Sara Dallmayr’s ‘Resolution of Memory’ fit the bill: I love the way it subverts convention without leaning too far into abstraction, the way it combines concepts like ‘waxed your decency’ with concrete images like ‘watered the last plant alive, waited for tea to steep.’ Like its inspiration, ‘Resolution of Memory’ is just enigmatic enough to be compelling.”