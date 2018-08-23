August 23, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2018: Artist’s Choice

Image: “What Once Was” by Bryan DeLae. “Relic” was written by Ginny Lowe Connors for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2018, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Ginny Lowe Connors

RELIC

It was a city once. That much we know.

People began it. Machines mostly ran it.

And faces of the missing accumulated.

They became scraps, weather-stained.

People began it. Machines mostly ran it.

Spoke for them. Told what to do, where to go.

They became scraps, weather-stained.

Dark blue ink on skins of the living

spoke for them. Said Here I am, Here I go.

Etched in pain, mocking light.

Only pigeons still believed in flight.

There were no stars at night.

Just a large, loud mockery of light.

And faces of the missing accumulated.

There were no stars at night.

It was a city once. That much we know.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

July 2018, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Bryan DeLae: “I was tempted to choose a poem that was quite different from the thoughts I had when creating the image, however I decided to select the one that most captured the mood of my creation. I feel that Relic did that so well and with a minimal amount of words which mirrors the bleakness and solitary feel of the image itself.”