August 8, 2019

Elizabeth S. Wolf

RECYCLING THE TRAVEL SECTION

My family always read the newspaper.

When we sat for dinner—6:30 every

weeknight—you better know your news.

Sunday papers were a special treat.

For years after the secret was spilled

my mother separated the Travel section

from the Boston Sunday Globe and sent it

unread to recycling. If she had known, she said,

she would have traveled. With her children.

My mother loved London and always

wanted to return. You can’t get that back.

And all that time estranged

from her children, fighting her own

decline. Some things can’t be fixed.

Splintery shards remain, like the glasses

that slipped from her numb hands onto

cold hard floor.

Ma, if you’re still listening: I have taken

my daughter to the ends of the earth.

California. London. Aruba. India. We saw

sunrise at the Taj Mahal. We have hiked

in the Amazon rainforest, and on top

of the Great Wall of China.

Ma, if you still care: I carry a piece of your

jewelry with us, wherever we go.

—from Did You Know?

2018 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Elizabeth S. Wolf: “I write because telling stories is how we make sense of our world, how we connect with our world, how we heal, and how we celebrate. I write to find the sliver of truth within the plethora of information; mining my monkey mind for a trace of grace.”