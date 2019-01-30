January 30, 2019

Robert Wrigley

RAIN

Before the invention of dew, sea spume,

and estuarial braiding; before the enactment

of the laws of evaporation, before nations

of fish and krill and empires of foam;

before the first shoe; before clouds

took the shapes of clouds; before sand.

After the tongue of the sun and root lick

tunneling, after cambium and fat

just under the hide; after the rat taught

a bird to sing; after the afterward

and the development of lees, after the wind

lay bare the coats of the billion skins.

Before the fall of the proud rain poured;

after the ascension of the eagle.

Before dawn did what it was made to do

with dew, after the advent of the rainbow;

before skins bathed in the skins.

After the first kiss, all the others.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________