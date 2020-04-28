Jaime R. Wood

QUARANTINE DAY 35

The online coronavirus survey asks

if you’ve experienced hair loss

and you laugh because just yesterday

you took brand new clippers to your scalp

and sheared off enough hair to help someone

with cancer feel human again.

Your friend told you over Zoom happy hour

to hug yourself to trick your body

into feeling less lonely, so you wrap your arms,

right to left and left to right,

across your chest until your hands reach

your shoulder blades and you can feel

your heart beating inside you

as if it belongs to someone else,

but you know that hasn’t been true for a long time.

You stay up all night watching hospital dramas

because you want to know who will live

and who will die.

And one morning you wake to find out via email

that one of your students died in her sleep.

All day you tell people again and again,

“She had kids. She had kids.” Plural.

But it turns out she only had one

five-year-old daughter. Singular.

But what does it matter?

Every child is a universe.

And one morning one small girl in Portland, Oregon

woke up without her one very important mother.

Sometimes my hands shake with all they cannot hold,

and I don’t know how to measure what it means

for time to pass. Which simile will do?

Like a heartbeat?

Like a million fine hairs falling from a head?

Like a mother who slept through the night

and then stopped, her universe carrying the weight

of her through all the days of her life?

—from Poets Respond

April 28, 2020

__________

Jaime R. Wood: “The ongoing event that we’re all experiencing right now is social isolation in an attempt to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, and some people, like me, live alone, and so the isolation is profound. Last week, I learned that one of my students died in her sleep, and of all the things I knew about her, the thing I kept thinking about was the fact that she was a single mother and that her kids were young. I knew that, but I couldn’t remember how many kids she had until someone told me that she only had one, and at that point, it didn’t really matter to me. The loss is great, no matter how you calculate it. The loss of this one woman, and my feelings about it, can be multiplied many times over and applied to each of us. We wake up and fall asleep to loss, and there aren’t adequate words to measure it all.” (web)