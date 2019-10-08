October 8, 2019

Bro. Yao (Hoke S. Glover III)

PUTTING THE NIGGERS TO REST

all the men who called my father nigger

stand with all the men who have called me nigger

in a line outside the capitol. some just arrive.

they fall into the back of the line saying nigger,

nigger, nigger, out into the night like morse code.

there is dust in their mouth mixed with the water

of wisdom, a truth they know that is not nigger

but mixed to mud that is a dirty knowing a broken

record of speech and thought and urge.

there is another line, next to theirs, for the ones

who call me nigger in secret, under their breath

and with their eyes, whispering it between one another

a code, yes, him, they nod, the nigger over there

the niggers over there. look at them.

and all over the world niggers are dying, like speech

whose reality never was, niggers tumbling over niggers

trying to get on top. niggers fighting for the right to

be niggers in the real live world. to cross from fantasy

into the world of flesh, to grab the last boat to america.

and there’s another line of people who think nigger

and then think, my father, my mother said that, my

grandmother and grandfather said that, nigger

tradition, i do not want to say that, i do not want

to say such a terrible thing, though i am perplexed

by some of them calling themselves that, confused,

why? that’s not right, but it’s still not right to call

them it in secret, under our breath, so terrible.

it is a great conflict, like storms over barren planets

with no water. that i know nigger is wrong but some

part of nigger still makes sense. to know that feeling

to understand that argument, between warring selves

imagine it a great struggle between reason and passion.

there is a graveyard full of niggers that only the nigger

sayers know of. i’ve seen the niggers. do you know

any niggers?

and the people who sometimes get called niggers wander

about in camouflage and espionage. they won’t stand in line

cuz ain’t no niggers allowed in the line, they meander about,

wander with their hands in their pockets singing negro spirituals

so nobody think they listening, so nobody wonder as they

wander, you could say they try to look like niggers knowing

the difference between them and niggers, wearing nigger

like a hoody when necessary, when it’s cold outside and

they need something to cover them, to keep the cold out.

they study the speech of the nigger sayers and mix it

gumbo into the speech they speak, and adapt, put a

bass line under it, and make it sound so funky, even hate

seem harmless, like a blade dulled from overuse, like a tool

beaten against the earth so much it grows dull and only

looks like a tool in the hands of the slave on a hot day

with someone screaming over your shoulder WORK!

and the longest line, the one that stretches out

the door, out of the capital city, zigzagging through

richmond and the good south, through day-long

drive texas, back up to the northeast, the great lakes

and west through those beautiful states with trees

and land that makes the jaw drop like the canyons,

and the plains, and the deserts, tundra, palm trees

is the line where people think niggers, nigger shit,

jacked up shit, and there is no one who fits

the description to be found. nobody nobody

to be conjured as nigger anywhere around.

—from Rattle #52, Summer 2016

__________

Bro. Yao (Hoke S. Glover III): “I usually arrive to work early and read and write while most of the world is still silent. Though I teach, what I write still seems like a secret. Poetry for me is the refinement of some balance between the internal wordless world of human cognition and the empire of language. At this stage of my life I’ve lost most of my belief, but each morning brings some new thing. I’m learning to trust the sunrise even when I cannot answer its questions or share what it gives me with the rest of the world.” (web)