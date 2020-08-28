August 28, 2020

Alison Luterman

PULLING WEEDS

I have not dug up the root.

I’ve sweated, I’ve thinned

ornamental grasses high as my waist;

clipped waving fronds of night-blooming jasmine

that lunged through the fence like girls at a rock concert,

borne the smears of their sticky lust all over my shirt.

I’ve hacked crowded purple sage

back to its rightful place; snapped at dry sticks,

yanked prickly leaves and stems,

but I know, in the darkest,

smallest place inside,

that I have not gotten to the root.

Not eradicated,

merely cut back, periodically,

the relentless ego, the chattering need

for attention

so a few roses might flourish

here and there: my better angels.

But there’s the root: call it vanity, call it excess

of thinking, call it personality:

the incorrigible, prickly, human root.

Look at that castor bean tree, beautiful,

poisonous, which someone planted years ago,

in a fit of reckless aesthetics,

its Martian pink rubber ball spikes

covering the toxic black seed.

That’s me, too.

And no matter how close to the ground I raze it,

it grows back, like a haunted thicket.

And I know: even my best qualities (a certain

openness, a generosity of heart),

go rank when allowed to squander themselves.

And I know I am the witch in this story,

as well as the prince, hacking his way through brambles

in hopes of reaching Love, that sleeping maiden,

even as I am also the noxious weeds, the protective barrier …

Is it the better part of prudence then

that keeps me from ruining

my back tugging up something hell-bent on staying

stuck in the earth where it was first planted?

Or just plain cussedness?

Or could this whole fairytale be a ruse

behind which the face of my true self is hiding?

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

__________

Alison Luterman: “I write poems and plays and songs, teach, pet my cat, fret about the state of our country and the state of our world, and live in Oakland, California.” (web)