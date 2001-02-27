29 – Summer 2008

$7.00
Description
Tribute to Visual Poetry
Conversations with
Marvin Bell & Bob Hicok
Releasing June 2008, issue #29 features a tribute to visual poetry, including 37 mixed-media poems in a 64-page, full-color special section on heavy paper. We didn’t know what we’d get when we put out a call for visual poems, and what formed was an eclectic mix of everything but the kitchen sink. We’ve got poem-paintings, collages, comic poems, concrete poems, cut-up poems, found poems, ephemera, landscape haiku, edible poems, and (it’s true) poems written on Venetian blinds. Curious yet?
Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Marvin Bell and Bob Hicok, and more of the best poetry around. We needed to stretch to 224 pages just to fit it all in.
Visual Poetry
|David Alpaugh
|Space Monkey
|Strip Taze
|Ruth Bavetta
|I Am Anything
|The End and the Aim
|The Making of History
|Bernett & Worman
|Enter the Painting
|Burdick & Foster
|Playground
|The Dream of Trees
|Nick Carbo
|Saussure’s Remedy
|Amy Sara Carroll
|i
|Peter Ciccariello
|Drowning Poem
|Daniels & Brodsky
|For Rent
|The American Pedestrianus
|Kip Deeds
|Walden, Sprawl, and All
|Elevated Findings
|Denise Duhamel
|The Johari Window
|Ian Finch
|Early Light
|Krista Franklin
|Boy w/Joker
|Built by Angels
|Hage & Waber
|Self-Portrait with Purple Erogenous …
|Kurt Kleidon
|Time Starts Starts
|Susan Landgraf
|Founder
|López & Gibson
|We All Flew South
|Orr & Orr
|To Be Alive
|If To Say
|Autumn
|Voltaire Q. Oyzon
|The Love Curve
|Ellen Peckham
|Red Fence
|Louis Phillips
|The Periodic Table of Elements
|Jessy Randall
|Poetry Comic #1
|Poetry Comic #2
|Marilyn Stablein
|Winter Walk
|Arlene Tribbia
|10,000 Loves You Have Known
|Patrice Vecchione
|Oh, No, Not the House, Again…
Poetry
|José Manuel Arango
|The Beggar’s Figure
|J. Stiles Askew
|Moments
|Michael Bazzett
|Expiration Date
|Marvin Bell
|Basho’s Frog
|Creatures
|Bonnie Bolling
|Reproduction
|Tom Boswell
|Harvesting the Carrots
|Jennifer Boyden
|Inside This Next Vase, Likely
|Tanya Chernov
|Someone Else’s Wet Styrafoam
|Kevin Clark
|Class Politics
|Martha Clarkson
|How She Described Her Ex-Husband …
|Bruce Cohen
|The Jerry Lewis Telethon
|John Colasacco
|The Preakness
|Paul F. Cummins
|Under Cover
|James Cushing
|The Man with the Corpse …
|Paul Dickey
|Wheat State Salvation
|ellen
|Five Stages of Grieving
|Alejandro Escudé
|The Driving Range
|Anthony Farrington
|How to Write an Erotic Letter
|Alan Fox
|Coupling
|Joy Gaines Friedler
|Assisted Living
|Peter Funk
|The Town Drunk’s Last Stand
|Jeannine Hall Gailey
|Advice Given to Me Before …
|Pamela Garvey
|Western Michigan University, 1989
|Maria Mazziotti Gillan
|Shame Is the Dress I Wear
|Jack Granath
|After the Japanese
|Jonathan Greenhause
|Fire Flowers
|Jennifer Gresham
|Halfway House for the Incoherent
|Jared Harel
|My Grandfather’s 90th
|Jamey Hecht
|First Divorce
|Bob Hicok
|Show and Tell
|Lovely Day
|Richard Jackson
|Silences
|Michael Jemal
|Letter to Hugo from Union Street
|Allan Johnston
|Goats
|Michael Jon Khandelwal
|Hay Elote
|Robert W. King
|Work
|Lynne Knight
|The Lesson
|Caryn Lazzuri
|Monarchs
|Andrew Miller
|Claiming to Be Canadian
|Joe Mills
|On Attending a High School …
|Dave Morrison
|Repairman
|Jason Nemec
|Every Drunk Has a Passport
|John Paul O’Connor
|Stone City
|Sherman Pearl
|Demolition Derby
|Rainer Maria Rilke
|Sonnets to Orpheus: Part 2 & #13
|Hayden Saunier
|Self-Portrait with the Smithfield Ham…
|Timothy David Shea
|Looking at a Photograph …
|J.R. Solonche
|The Lover of Stone
|Donna Spector
|John Berryman Used to Sway
|Sarah Pemberton Strong
|After 75 Years, She Finally Gets Angry
|Jennifer K. Sweeney
|Birds of America
|Chrys Tobey
|The Loss of Lemons
|Tony Trigilio
|Dougie’s Sister Exposes Herself
|Brian Trimboli
|Things My Son Should Know …
|Nathaniel Whittemore
|Death and Tacos
|Douglas Woody Woodsum
|Nocturne with Cat and Spider
|Elizabeth Wurz
|After My Third Tattoo
|Meg Yardley
|Origami
|John Yohe
|You Might
|Matt Zambito
|The Louvres
|Jane Zwart
|The Perishable
Conversations
|Marvin Bell
|Bob Hicok