29 – Summer 2008

Tribute to Visual Poetry

Conversations with

Marvin Bell & Bob Hicok

Releasing June 2008, issue #29 features a tribute to visual poetry, including 37 mixed-media poems in a 64-page, full-color special section on heavy paper. We didn’t know what we’d get when we put out a call for visual poems, and what formed was an eclectic mix of everything but the kitchen sink. We’ve got poem-paintings, collages, comic poems, concrete poems, cut-up poems, found poems, ephemera, landscape haiku, edible poems, and (it’s true) poems written on Venetian blinds. Curious yet?

Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Marvin Bell and Bob Hicok, and more of the best poetry around. We needed to stretch to 224 pages just to fit it all in.