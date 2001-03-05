Issue #9 – Summer 1998

Description
Tribute to Children
Conversation with
Yusef Komunyakaa
Releasing June 1998, issue #9 celebrates the work of 14 children poets. They may be young, but these poets demonstrate the imagination can be just as powerful as experience. In the essay section, M. L. Liebler and Perie Longo write about the relationship between children and poetry.
Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Yusef Kumonyakaa.
TRIBUTE TO CHILDREN
Joe Wendt • Ingrid Fox • Jessica Friedman
Alexandra Grace Samuel • Mariah Young
Lev Shtrikman • Alexa Rakow • Heather Fox
Anna Vitale • Suzanne Catalano
Valerie M. Smith • Matthew Kinzelberg
Walter Pearce • Amanda J. Nelson
POETRY
Edmund August • Richard Beban
Susanne R. Bowers • Melanie Beth Brown
L. Llewellyn Byard • Mike Catalano
Jeanette Clough • Larry Colker
Robert Cooperman • Kenna Crabtree
Anna Delury • Susan Estabrook • Walt Farran
Keith Flynn • Alan Fox • Bill Garten
Katherine Hageland • Ginger Hahn • George Held
Jerry Hicks • Ellen Hildreth • Albert Huffstickler
Beverly Jackson • David Jordan
Willie James King • Yusef Komunyakaa
Gary Lechliter • M.L. Liebler • Gerald Locklin
Mike Madias • Melanie Matheson
Erik Victor McCrea • Glenn McKee
Lissette Mendez • Tony Park • Ingrid Proescher
Quintin Prout • Peyton E. Richter
Rafel Dwaine Rieves • Barbara Sax
Daniel R. Schwarz • Mark Senkus
Edward Michael O’Durr Supranowicz
Antonieta Villamil • Rodney Waschka II
Charles H. Webb • Kathleene West
Ben Wilensky • W.R. Wilkins • A.D. Winans
Michael Zack
REVIEWS
Richard D. Houff • Jon Forrest Glade • Ronald C. Epstein
ESSAYS
M.L. Liebler • Perie J. Longo
CONVERSATION
Yusef Komunyakaa
Children
Poetry
Conversations