Issue #9 – Summer 1998

Tribute to Children

Conversation with
Yusef Komunyakaa

 

Releasing June 1998, issue #9 celebrates the work of 14 children poets. They may be young, but these poets demonstrate the imagination can be just as powerful as experience. In the essay section, M. L. Liebler and Perie Longo write about the relationship between children and poetry.

Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Yusef Kumonyakaa.

POETRY
Edmund August • Richard Beban
Susanne R. Bowers • Melanie Beth Brown
L. Llewellyn ByardMike Catalano
Jeanette CloughLarry Colker
Robert Cooperman • Kenna Crabtree
Anna DelurySusan Estabrook • Walt Farran
Keith Flynn • Alan Fox • Bill Garten
Katherine Hageland • Ginger Hahn • George Held
Jerry Hicks • Ellen Hildreth • Albert Huffstickler
Beverly Jackson • David Jordan
Willie James King • Yusef Komunyakaa
Gary Lechliter • M.L. Liebler • Gerald Locklin
Mike Madias • Melanie Matheson
Erik Victor McCrea • Glenn McKee
Lissette Mendez • Tony Park • Ingrid Proescher
Quintin Prout • Peyton E. Richter
Rafel Dwaine Rieves • Barbara Sax
Daniel R. Schwarz • Mark Senkus
Edward Michael O’Durr Supranowicz
Antonieta Villamil • Rodney Waschka II
Charles H. Webb • Kathleene West
Ben Wilensky • W.R. Wilkins • A.D. Winans
Michael Zack

REVIEWS
Richard D. Houff • Jon Forrest Glade • Ronald C. Epstein

ESSAYS
M.L. Liebler • Perie J. Longo

CONVERSATION
Yusef Komunyakaa

Children

Poetry

Conversations

