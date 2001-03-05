Issue #9 – Summer 1998

Description

Tribute to Children

Conversation with

Yusef Komunyakaa

Releasing June 1998, issue #9 celebrates the work of 14 children poets. They may be young, but these poets demonstrate the imagination can be just as powerful as experience. In the essay section, M. L. Liebler and Perie Longo write about the relationship between children and poetry.

Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Yusef Kumonyakaa.

