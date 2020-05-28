May 28, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2020: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Mund” by Laura R. McCullough. “Presidential Fitness Test” was written by Bill Hollands for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2020, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

__________

Bill Hollands

PRESIDENTIAL FITNESS TEST

Every year we’d suit up for the ritual

humiliation. Seven demonstrations

of my inadequacy for the red-

faced phys ed teachers. Pull-ups

were the worst. I’d eke out one then

fall to the ground and look up

from the dirt at the underside

of their clipboards. Girls did

“hang time” instead, and in 4th grade

Laura Lugar hung in there

for hours. Like a banana

on a hook, she thrust her chin

over the metal bar, curled her body

into a crescent and didn’t

budge. We went back to class

and in between decimals and

diagramming sentences the teacher

let us go back outside and have

another look at Laura. In my mind

she’s hanging there still in her yellow

uniform against the black dirt

and the pale of the morning sky.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2020, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “I just couldn’t keep from smiling, thinking about this clever comparison of the banana on a hook to a 4th grader doing ‘hang time.’ Poetry’s job is to help us see the world a little differently, and this poem does that, delightfully.”