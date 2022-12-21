“Prayer for the Unrung Bell” by Dick Westheimer

Dick Westheimer: “I began this poem fascinated with the images on entropy that came to mind—especially the physical state of things which inevitably moves from order to chaos. This is ‘the other news’ of the poem and once I began reflecting on a few of these—the un-chewing of a sandwich, the un-stirring of honey from tea—the poem took me down a Calvin-and-Hobbes wagon ride of cascading images. At the bottom, the poem found hope—I found hope—for the restoring of order out of chaos: hope in the form of poets and soil and babies and heretics—and the news that the universe is expanding. I am temperamentally a Cassandra so discovering ‘hopeful pieces’ in a poem that began with how things fall apart was a welcome surprise.” (web)