“Prayer After Iconoclasm” by Nina Peláez

Nina Peláez

PRAYER AFTER ICONOCLASM

after Shahzia Sikander and Esther Strauß

Blessed are the bones, the scaffold

that holds, seed set in the depth

of the mouth, waiting to sprout

in the slippery dark. Blessed mother

in labor, sweat on the brow. Look

how they loved, how they hated her.

Blessed the navel, blessed the vine

uncoiling toward freedom, blessing

her crime. Her horns and her halo.

Wings held on her back, blessed be

the jabot worn on her neck. Bless

be her grit, bless be her glitter,

bless be the downfall of men

who have hurt her. Bless her rough

hands, lungs out of breath, bless her

milk seeping from each of her breasts.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Nina Peláez: “This poem was written after reading two articles from the past week reporting on the destruction of two sculptures: Esther Strauß’ “Crowning,” depicting Mary in the throes of childbirth, and Shahzia Sikander’s ‘Witness,’ an allegorical female figure. Within a week, both sculptures were beheaded. I was disturbed to read about the brutal vandilism of these two images, both of which engage with biblical subjects in ways that seek to reframe traditional narratives about female empowerment, particularly around reproductive justice. This poem offers a benediction to the two violated figures.” (web)

