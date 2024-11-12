“Post-Election Abecedarian” by Christine Rhein

Christine Rhein

POST-ELECTION ABECEDARIAN

America, a gleaming ship—mighty engines,

billowing sails—the wind at our backs one minute, hurricanes

careening toward us the next. And our captain-to-be, once again,

does not call for All hands on deck!—alarm bells signaling

Every man for himself! Yes sir—women the first to be

frightened now—new crewmen taking charge of the infirmaries,

galleys, locking up their secret banquets, their fists proudly raised.

How clever, some believe, the constant riggings—ropes tied

into convoluted knots, and maps redrawn, based on coded

judgement. O say, can you see the country’s compass

keeps fogging—despite the talk of reading it clearly,

letting faith lead us, even as the waters darken.

Menacing—the threats we cannot see, the sharkish hunger,

nets upon nets dragged across the evening news. We’re tired

of snagging only lies, of casting for giant truths, what with icebergs

primed to go on melting, and those at the helm

questioning the data—rising temperatures, no big deal!

Rules of the sea, broken. In these stormy gales, our flag

snaps and frays, shackles clang, and the mast

teeters—our nausea churning amid pledges of allegiance.

Until January—beyond January—let us hold our

vessel safe, keep the cracks from spreading, work to

weld, reweld, push onward. Afterall, our children need

extra hope now, need a route out of the rage. Don’t most of us

yearn for a buoyant voyage, for a way to stop our frantic

zigs and zags, to steer together, free ourselves to sail as one?

—from Poets Respond

__________

Christine Rhein: “This poem, written in alphabetical order, is an attempt to confront the chaos that’s been promised, to hope that America’s voyage isn’t doomed, to hope that the planet isn’t doomed.” (web)

