“Possible Reasons Why” by Anne Rankin

POSSIBLE REASONS WHY

with appreciation for Weldon Kees,

especially his “Small Prayer”

The career purgatoried into a litany of left turns, almost-theres, and no-way-outs.

The reputation he counted on was outnumbered by the five stages of grief.

The fact of everything evolving into something that orbited a wound.

The way nothingness kept presenting itself, unschooled and asexual.

The lack (and lack and lack) of the proper tool to sieve sorrow.

The new pills worsened the old illness and started a new one.

The reflection in the mirror caught his face and let it drop.

The building to house (the future) projects closed.

The film company got brickwalled by a lawsuit.

The weight of the hours hung from his teeth.

The woman he loved became someone else.

The blood in his bones played out of tune.

The things that were stacked loosened.

The things that were loose got stacked.

The wind in his lungs turned rancid.

The clock grew into a drumbeat.

The failure to find the right armchair

to accessorize a shotgun.

All he could hear was the bridge.

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

Anne Rankin: “Although it’s likely Weldon Kees died years before I was born, somehow, he knew me. Or at least, that’s how I felt after reading ‘Small Prayer.’ The way he captured the anguish of languishing in the depths of major depression—and all in six lines—amazes me still. (In truth the poem speaks to any experience that leaves one feeling grievously wounded.) Later I read more of his work (as well as James Reidel’s biography, Vanished Act: The Life and Art of Weldon Kees), and could easily relate to his struggles with one disappointment after another. Nothing would please me more than for others to discover Kees’ work. He’s worth exploring. As for my own work, in general I’m trying to eradicate loneliness—yours, mine, and ours—one poem at a time.”

