“Political Action” by Bob Hicok

Bob Hicok

POLITICAL ACTION

Every time it snows, she walks twelve blocks

and makes a snow angel in front of the Supreme Court

for her son who was shot and killed

two blocks away seven years ago by a boy

who was shot and killed three weeks later.

Does anyone know for sure if vulture shadows

are prettier than the real thing?

Thanks to the telephone, she can cry together

in different cemeteries with her sister

for different sons.

There are so many options. Wear blue socks

to the Rapture or no socks or a different pair

of blue socks or no socks. Visit everyone

she’s not listened to fully and ask,

Will you say that again? meaning everything.

Turn the shade of redwoods into a perfume

and spread it over DC from a plane.

Do you think she could do that?

I think she could do that, but she’s very busy

being clawed to death from the inside out.

The heart is a mouth with an appetite

for itself and winter is coming.

By that I mean, winter is always here.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

__________

Bob Hicok: “I like starting poems. After I start a poem, I like getting to the middle, and after the middle, an end seems a good thing to reach. When the end is reached, I like doing everything that isn’t writing poems, until the next day, when my desk is exactly where I left it, though I am a slightly different person than the last time we met.”

