“Poetic Closure” by R.G. Evans

R.G. Evans

POETIC CLOSURE

in memory of Stephen Dunn

From the title on , the poet said,

you set up a series of expectations

within the reader. Then

you either fulfill or subvert them.

Poets in ancient China believed

The words stop but the poem goes on

like a canoe, its paddles lifted from the water.

So it is with certain lives.

We live here in their wake,

expecting the ripples will never end,

subverted each time they do.

Poetic closure consists of reminders

of where the words have been,

where they will return,

and the click at the end

like a lid lowered into place,

a sound we expect that still leaves us breathless

when one’s words end but we go on.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

R.G. Evans: “In addition to writing poems, I’m a songwriter as well. There’s something exhilarating about the feeling of performing an original song for an audience and getting immediate, positive feedback—but that feeling is, as Emily Dickinson wrote, ‘How public—like a Frog—.’ Finishing and polishing a pretty good poem and at first (and maybe always) being its only reader is a wicked little pleasure I get to keep all to myself.” (web)

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter