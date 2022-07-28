“Poem with a Cloud and Frank Ocean Lyrics” by José Felipe Ozuna

Image: “Kennedy Lake” by M-A Murphy. “Poem with a Cloud and Frank Ocean Lyrics” was written by José Felipe Ozuna for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2022, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

José Felipe Ozuna

POEM WITH CLOUD AND FRANK OCEAN LYRICS

August 2016 and the sky and lake bleed

into each other. I’ve spent the weekend

trying to download Blond on my phone

with shoddy WiFi at my friend’s cabin,

where I take my shirt off outside for

the first time in years and we use nets

to try to catch minnows shooting through

the water like scaled bullets. I don’t remember

catching anything. Or showering. I know it

can’t be true but in my head the sky was lower

back then, close enough to touch. If I had

reached my hand out I could’ve stolen a cloud

and crushed it in my palm small enough to fit in my pocket,

so I would always have that sky with me. By the end of the trip

my arms will be darker and my cheeks rosy, something I didn’t

know could happen to skin like mine. In the car ride home

I don’t cry when Frank sings we’ll never be those kids again.

I doubt I really heard it. I don’t know how to swim, but that summer

when my friends jump in the lake so do I, and I aim where I can

see the bottom so I don’t sink too far. So I can come up for air.

The sky isn’t pink and white. But it’s blue. And it’s there.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

June 2022, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “The poems were especially good this month—perhaps because the artwork itself provokes such strong memories—but I thought José’s poem did the best job of capturing the true complexity of nostalgia and the human predicament of being conscious creatures caught in the river of time. We’ll never return to the lakes of our youth, or experience the same great album again for the first time. To love something is to lose it, a fact that remains as happy as it is sad. And it’s there.”

28 SHARES Facebook Twitter