“Poem in Which I Pursued My Dream of Doing Stand-up” by Denise Duhamel

Denise Duhamel

POEM IN WHICH I PURSUED MY DREAM OF DOING STAND-UP

When articles I read in 1980 demanded

a woman comic make fun of her appearance,

I went for it. I embraced my fat because John Waters

thought fat was hilarious. In fact, I ate so much

I doubled my size and wore small, unflattering

T-shirts to highlight my stomach rolls. I wasn’t afraid

to be raunchy or gross. I even farted

on stage, becoming a caricature of everything ugly

I dreaded inside me. I teased my frizzy hair to make it

even frizzier. I took my cues from Joan Rivers

and Phyllis Diller—On my honeymoon I put on

a peekaboo blouse. My husband peeked and booed.

I tried to repel men as much as possible

with my awesome, non-conforming physicality.

I didn’t care if I embarrassed my family.

I didn’t care anymore about diets or dates.

I ate whole cakes and didn’t even think

about throwing them up. I went to late night

open mics, wisecracking through the jeers and booing

until audiences got used to me. I took their abuse,

gave it right back. I wore down the drunks and soon

they were laughing, even snorting sometimes.

Though still controversial, I was on the cover

of Paper and Ms. while The Golden Girls

made its TV debut. By the time Roseanne Barr

came around, I’d already taken all up the space

in that roly-poly lane. I let her open for me anyway.

At the end of each of my Comedy Central specials,

I would invite her back into the spotlight

and we’d bump our humongous bellies.

Roseanne grew bored. She was a deep thinker,

growing more profound with each gig.

When Jane Austen came back in vogue

with the movies Clueless and Sense and Sensibility,

I started my own production company

and hired so many women—even skinny

pretty comics, ones I never imagined

could break through. My wide ass opened wide

doors for everyone. Finally I had boyfriends,

handsome and loyal and attracted to my big fat

bank account. But by the time Beyoncé reunited

with Destiny’s Child for the Super Bowl halftime,

my overeating and slovenly ways caught up

with me. When I had bypass surgery and lost

two hundred pounds, I knew my career in comedy

was over. Fans called me a traitor and my latest

boyfriend lost interest too—no more drunken parties

and freezers stocked with Haagen-Dazs

and Tombstone pizzas. I had to pivot so I straightened

my hair and changed my name to give myself

a second act. Roseanne had just won the Pulitzer

for her verse. I put my efforts into becoming a minor poet.

—from In Which

2024 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

In In Which, Denise Duhamel travels “the road not taken,” as Frost put it. Or actually, she cruises up and down the many byways and highways and could-have-beens. In these poems of speculation and wonder, often she doesn’t become a poet at all. Instead she’s a stand-up comedian or a hairdresser or an urban planner or prisoner in a Handmaid’s Tale America. Sometimes she’s not here at all, having already drowned at six or drowned in alcohol as a young woman. The poems in In Which indulge fantasies both hilarious and terrifying. Duhamel takes on the question of identities and how, through myth-making and erasure, we forge a life.

