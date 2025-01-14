“Poem in Which I Press Fast Forward” by Denise Duhamel

Denise Duhamel

POEM IN WHICH I PRESS FAST FORWARD

my young mother becomes my dead mother

my new car becomes a clunker

my blond hair becomes gray,

my favorite sweater, a rag

my beloved becomes my enemy

my enemy, someone I can’t remember

my past becomes a murky place except for a few sharp excerpts

my memory, a torn plastic bag, groceries spilling onto the pavement

my love of apples becomes a metaphor

my love of apples becomes my love of applesauce

my flat chest becomes a set of breasts that later flop

my bright pink scar becomes a faded white line

my childhood friend becomes a stranger, then a corpse

my childhood home becomes someone else’s home

my baby fat becomes adult fat

my new sneakers, worn and ready for Goodwill

my obsessions become ash

my fire, a cold sandwich

my scribbles becomes more scribbles

my wedding dress, a punchline

my glass of wine becomes my rewind

my beer stein, a pencil cup

my garbage becomes landfill

your trees, my kitchen table

my biggest problems dissolve

then bubble up years later like Alka-Seltzer

my belly laugh becomes a bellyache

my aversion to conflict becomes a migraine

my frown becomes a ray of frown lines

my dance moves becomes a skeleton rolled into an anatomy classroom

my childhood love of the sea becomes my adult political quest

my pet peeves soften into petty concerns then become peace lilies

my fall from grace becomes my saving

my savings become my coffin’s down payment

—from In Which

2024 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Denise Duhamel: “I started writing the poems from In Which after reading Emily Carr’s brilliant essay ‘Another World Is Not Only Possible, She Is on Her Way on a Quiet Day I Can Hear Her Breathing.’ (American Poetry Review, Volume 51, No. 3, May/June 2022) Carr borrows her title from Arundhati Roy, political activist and novelist. In her delightfully unconventional essay, Carr talks about rekindling intuition in poems, offering ‘a welcome antidote to whatever personal hell you, too, are in.’ Carr’s invitation to be unapologetic, even impolite, gave me new ways of entering my narratives. Soon I was imagining I was someone else completely. Or sometimes I looked back at my earlier self, at someone I no longer recognized.”

