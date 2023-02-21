“Pigeon Dyed Pink” by Clare Cross

Clare Cross

PIGEON DYED PINK

I too colored birds, or tried to. Mine

didn’t hatch. Every day, I peered

into the yellow incubators, hoping

to see a cracked shell, a blood spot,

a beak, something to tell me I’d have

bright chicks, like I saw at the state fair

and could bring to the science fair.

After we gave up, my father buried

the eggs out back, broke them

first to see. I was too sad to watch,

but my sister remembers a dead chick,

brilliant blue like the food coloring

I’d injected, my ten-year-old fingers

pushing the hypodermic’s plunger

after carefully poking small holes.

I wrote out a schedule for turning

the eggs. Everyone played mother hen.

My brother, who stayed up late,

turned them at night, my mother

at dawn. How I longed for those chicks,

red, blue, green. How I pictured them,

pretty and purple and soft. And then

it was over, nothing but broken shells,

dead embryos. I still made a poster

for the science fair, set out empty

incubators, talked to judges, somehow

won a first prize. My brother built

a computer and won first outstanding.

But in this year, this 1969, when everyone

knew Christiaan Barnard’s name, the boy

who sliced open two rats, moved a heart

from one chest to another, called this

a transplant, counted ten heartbeats

and said the rat lived, that boy

got his picture in the newspaper,

his two dead rats right there

on the front page.

—from Poets Respond

February 21, 2023

__________

Clare Cross: “When I saw the story about the pigeon that died (and was dyed), probably after being used for a gender-reveal party, I was appalled like everyone else. But then I remembered that, as a child, I had seen dyed baby chicks at the State Fair and for some reason, my parents agreed to let me try dying some for a science fair project. So then I started thinking about my child self, my parents, and the general disregard for animals at that science fair, which led to this poem.”

