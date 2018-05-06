May 6, 2018

Matthew Murrey

PIG BRAIN

Kept alive. Thoughtless.

What if it was thinking?

In the thirties, under Stalin,

dogs’ severed heads were vivified—

swallowed, blinked, flinched.

So what is black and white,

and what is gray? Pigs

are raised without sun or wind,

except on the way to slaughter.

There was a pig’s brain

removed from the stall of its skull

and bathed in a concoction

of warm and artificial blood.

Thirty-six hours they kept it

from death. That’s a start.

Dog to pig to whom? And what

is the life span of pity?

In English we call, thoughtless,

the worst among us pigs.

—from Poets Respond

Matthew Murrey: “A week ago I saw an article on the BBC describing how scientists at MIT were able to keep the brains of pigs alive ‘using a system of pumps, heaters, and bags of artificial blood.'” (web)