“Phone Sox” by Matthew Feeney

Matthew Feeney

PHONE SOX

I watched in confused amazement as the

inmate carefully slipped a sock over his phone

like a giant cotton condom

before placing the bone phone up to his ear.

My first thought was he was

merely using protection

before some steamy phone sex

with his baby mama.

But then my awareness widened

and I observed multiple guys

talking into the heels of their

gym socks.

Then I realized they were trying to

protect themselves

from germs.

Since germs can’t jump

and I don’t lick my phone

I chose not to use a sock.

Which is probably for the best

since most of my socks have holes in ’em.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

Tribute to Prisoner Express

__________

Matthew Feeney: “Writing keeps me sane in an insane environment and produces hope when facing an indeterminate sentence. Who knew that attending a workshop in 2017 run by the Minnesota Prison Writing Program would change my life? I was assigned amazing volunteer writing mentors whose insight and support have kept me inspired during my long literary journey. I was originally content to be known as a prison writer, but now I’m slowly maturing into a writer who just happens to be in prison. I’d like to dedicate this to my Mom and Dad—love, always and forever!”

