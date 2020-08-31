August 31, 2020

PERSPECTIVE
—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020
Tribute to Postcard Poems
Meghan Howard: “My aunt encouraged me to join this year, knowing I sometimes dabbled in poetry and wanting me to explore that more. I ended up finding poetry again, remembering what it used to be like to write the words simply to see them on the page and enjoy playing with their composition. Very little of what I wrote was brilliant, but all of it was fun to do, and it’s made me want to write more.”