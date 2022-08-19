“Pedestrian Bridge over the Train Tracks in Brčko, BiH” by Milica Mijatović

Milica Mijatović

PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE OVER THE TRAIN TRACKS

IN BRČKO, BIH

I don’t know when the bridge was built,

or when the trains stopped running, or which

side of the tracks was ours & which theirs,

or why they painted the bridge turquoise,

or why war is obsessed with lines, or who

graffitied one of the bridge railings

with “Teška vremena, prijatelju,” or why

some cement steps are missing, or how.

But I know the tracks are a line, the war

a blur, the bridge a truth. I know the way

home is quickest across the tracks. I know

as kids we never went that way alone.

But one day the bridge became our meeting

place, our common ground, and we’d sit, you

with your name & me with mine. I’d say

This place makes me forget to be someone , and

you’d look at me bewildered— All this place does

is make me be someone. We were both stuck

adhering to lines drawn on our knuckles,

clenching our fists at the imaginary rumbling

of some train coming to prove us wrong.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Milica Mijatović: “I come from Brčko, Bosnia and Hercegovina, but I live in the United States and have for quite a while. I’ve been writing and translating poetry since I was a little girl. I love everything about poetry, and every day I try to expose more of my world to poetry.”

