“Parking Meter” by Dean Marshall Tuck

Dean Marshall Tuck

PARKING METER

If a slot machine is a one-armed bandit,

what does that make you? A cyclopean

troll? I don’t think it will catch on.

Maybe there’s nothing poetic about you.

A friend’s mother died the other day,

and it occurred to me at the service—

I’m embarrassed to admit so late into my forties—

that time is the greatest commodity, maybe

the only one that matters. Time is money,

people say, but is the inverse true?

I started thinking about the ways

we buy time on this earth, and you

were the first one I thought of.

But there are other ways: jukeboxes, payphones—

coins for time with voices. Concerts, movies,

theme park tickets, hotel stays, prostitutes—

dollars for time in places we’d rather be,

with people we’d rather see. Rent money,

the light bill—an exchange for a makeshift home

and delayed darkness. Is food fundamentally

just a purchase of more time in our own bodies?

After the funeral, I stopped downtown.

I found you still with a little time left,

someone’s wasted minutes. I fed coin after coin

into the slot, watching the countdown increase,

buying more time, each quarter, less a guarantee

against a ticket or tow, but rather, a promise

to my car: “There’s no way I’m going to die

before I come back for you.” I dropped another

quarter and relaxed, assured I would return

in fewer than 53 minutes, and soon enough,

head across town, maybe for a sandwich,

leaving you standing there with the rows

of your brothers, each one with their steady

internal ticking, little defused time bombs

that never explode, silently counting down

whatever’s left.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Dean Marshall Tuck: “Don’t you sort of miss dropping coins into payphones and parking meters and jukeboxes? I was thinking about this, and the sounds the coins made falling down their slots, and I suppose that’s what began my poem. Then things took a turn. It’s hard not to see mortality in everything. I did not expect to get there while contemplating the parking meter, but here we are.”

