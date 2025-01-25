“Parable of Displeasure” by Matt Dennison

Matt Dennison

PARABLE OF DISPLEASURE

He puked and he puked until he

thought now surely I must die, surely

there can be no more. He had brought

up the water, the coffee, the orange

juice, the whiskey, the wine, the

vodka, pasta, snails and love, but still

it kept coming. He was into the bodily

fluids now, and it would, later, scare

him. Now all he could do was watch.

And smell. Yellow, foul tasting stuff

that made him bite the back of his

tongue. Then green, then clear again.

Then brown. Then smudge, was all he

could call it, looking at the last grey

layer floating. Smudge. Yes. And

flat oil slicks, tiny fishes, nuts and

bolts, telephone line, cardboard boxes,

file cabinets, tax forms, old photos,

death announcements. Then, eyes

bulging, bursting red, gasping like a

gored fish, he passed it, or, rather, it

passed itself, wiggling out into the sick

grease on top of it all only to grow

and grow and grow until it, in turn,

puked him out, after the water, the

coffee, the orange juice, the whiskey, the wine,

the vodka, pasta, snails and love,

but still it kept coming.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

_________

Matt Dennison: “At the age of four I found a small, white flower that had blue stripes on its petals. I told myself it was a blue-blooded bleeder and felt a sudden shock as when I had, in fact, stuck the fork in the outlet. Only this time the shock was the surge of power felt in the act of naming, of becoming ever-so-slightly larger, through words, than the event that moved us in the first place. Be it even of puking.”

