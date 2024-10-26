“Owl’s Kahoot” by Djuna Wills

OWL’S KAHOOT
Outside my window at night I hear sounds.
Sounds of animals having fun. As my eyelids
were shutting I heard a “Who Who”
I was being funny I said “Me” and the owl said “You”
In the morning I woke up only to hear something at the door
I said “Who” it said “Who” I said “Me” and it said “You”
I opened the door and the owl flew in. I followed him upstairs then stopped
before a light. When the light was gone the owl was too.
—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Djuna Wills: “I like to write poetry because it’s entertaining, and it’s fun to write things that you think about.”