“Owl’s Kahoot” by Djuna Wills

Djuna Wills (age 10)

OWL’S KAHOOT

Outside my window at night I hear sounds.

Sounds of animals having fun. As my eyelids

were shutting I heard a “Who Who”

I was being funny I said “Me” and the owl said “You”

In the morning I woke up only to hear something at the door

I said “Who” it said “Who” I said “Me” and it said “You”

I opened the door and the owl flew in. I followed him upstairs then stopped

before a light. When the light was gone the owl was too.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Djuna Wills: “I like to write poetry because it’s entertaining, and it’s fun to write things that you think about.”

