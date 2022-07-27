“Out There” by Emily Ruth Hazel

Emily Ruth Hazel

OUT THERE

Most days, online dating feels like another

kid’s birthday party—like getting lost

at Fun World, waiting to cash in

our cupful of hard-won tickets

only to learn we’re six hundred short of

anything with batteries included.

Wearing our candy necklaces,

biting off the chalky disappointments one

by one, burning our last quarters

on a chance to win the cutest teddy bear.

If only we could master the joystick, if only

the toy machine’s awkward claw were made for

holding something worth its weight.

The plush teddy dangles

then tumbles back to the mountain

of prizes that will never belong to us.

Yet here we are, flashing our teeth

and other marketable, socially acceptable

parts of us before a parade of perfect

strangers, crushing on glimmers of people

who may not exist. How will they rate

our potential on a scale of fling to ring?

How will they see us with or without

our glasses? Will they swipe away

self-professed nerds fluent in sarcasm,

Netflix junkies who only speak Emoji,

women more at home in hiking boots

than we’ll ever be in heels?

The fact that we don’t cook

but love to eat and expect to be fed

could tip the scale. Whether we look like

we were born to play with babies

or whether we confess we don’t have a passion

for collecting miniature versions of ourselves,

the dreamboat might pull away without us.

Who knew there’d be such an abundance

of reasons to pass? We translate the shrug

in sloppy grammar, they’re too cool to smile

and we can’t read their sunglassed eyes

in their driver’s seat selfies,

their collar chain says even their shirt

needs to be attached to something.

Even if they are impressed by us

jumping off a cliff in Greece

or shaking Hillary Clinton’s hand or cruising

in a Ferrari as loud as our lipstick,

and we are seduced by them crooning

over a guitar’s curves, doing pull-ups shirtless

on scaffolding, or sporting a stethoscope

as if they’re eager to listen to our hearts,

we might still leave the chat room

blowing bubbles of good wishes

over our shoulders after they admit

they’re mean to their fairy companions

in Dungeons & Dragons.

Or they may ghost us when they realize

they’re not interested in complicated stories.

The only way to find out is to let ourselves

be found. So we wait for the arcade game

to light up again. We polish our profiles,

build bridges out of air, put our best

question forward. When Maybe calls,

we answer. We do things we never

thought we would. We borrow a pair

of bowling shoes. We troll the Yelp reviews

for vegan restaurants. We practice

singing into shampoo bottles

to save ourselves from being immortalized

in the Karaoke Hall of Shame.

We hit the freeway in our big-ass Silverados,

our soft-spoken Prii, our adventurous

Kia Souls that have never been touched

by a vacuum. We venture beyond the mirage

till we are Out There in the desert,

where the most unlikely living things

can bloom in wild ways.

We don’t know whose life depends on

us showing up. But someday theirs

will be tangled up with ours and we’ll wake up to

the sunlight sliding through the blinds,

our cellphones sleeping face down

on the far side of the room because who needs

to check check check who’s next

when messy and strange as it is,

love is in here breathing beside us?

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Emily Ruth Hazel: “Once, after an arts showcase, a man confessed to me, ‘When I heard that the next performer was a poet, my eyes rolled back in my head.’ Then he told me he’d been won over by my opening poem about being delayed at an airport. Whenever I share my work, I think of people like him who will stumble into poetry and receive something they need—a moment of human connection, understanding, humor, hope, or healing—because my words were there to welcome them. I write for the people hovering in the doorway, those who don’t yet know if they want to be in the room, as well as for the eager listeners in the front row who’ve already experienced how nourishing and delicious poetry can be.” (web)

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter