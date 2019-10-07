October 7, 2019

Eva Simmons | @eva.m.simmons

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

Tribute to Instagram Poets

__________

Eva Simmons <@eva.m.simmons>: “Instagram is the perfect setting for written and visual art to mix. Today, social media plays an integral role in creating and sharing art. This is especially relevant with poetry because of the power it has to make powerful statements in short verse. Instagram helps share poetry quickly in a fast-paced world and puts your work immediately in the hands of readers. This was ideal for gaining followers prior to releasing my first self-published poetry collection. Publishing on Instagram allows the writer to maintain control over their own work and for them to share with the world. The downfalls continue to be plagiarism, but that is not unique to social media platforms. Overall, I have met a wonderful community of writers and had a great experience.” (web)