“One Brother Said to the Other, ‘Let’s Go into the Fields'” by Philip Levine

Philip Levine

ONE BROTHER SAID TO THE OTHER, “LET’S GO INTO THE FIELDS.”

Beyond the old barn

a small stream ran all those winter days,

and beyond the stream almost nothing grew

except weeds, poke grass, burdock, scatterings

of hemp plants left from years back. If you

stood still and let the pale sunlight descend

around you and said nothing, you’d catch

the echo of human voices, but better not

to hear what was said. Better to walk

beyond the sagging fences and keep going

until there was no where to go, for the birds

circling above were not there for you.

In the low trees at the edge of the woods

you might find abandoned nests, their eggs

slashed open. Reach in and touch the twigs

bundled into a gray basket of hopes.

Now let your hand wander the crusted leaves

while the west wind, rising at last, brings

what we are here for: the same blood smell.

—from Rattle #10, Winter 1998

__________

Philip Levine: “I’d like to be remembered as a good teacher and a good father and a good poet and a good husband and a good brother. There are a lot of things I’d like to be remembered for, come to think of it. But I suppose chief among them would be as a good poet, or somebody who advanced American poetry or somebody who took it into areas where it hadn’t been.”

