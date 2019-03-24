William Taylor Jr.

ON THE OCCASION OF LAWRENCE FERLINGHETTI’S 100TH BIRTHDAY

At Vesuvio cafe just across from City Lights

you can still get a perfect Bloody Mary

and sit at a balcony table with your

tattered notebook and your head

full of useless dreams,

just like them beatniks back in the day.

Down in Kerouac Alley a double-decker bus

dumps a batch of sun-addled tourists

out into the day, and they mill about,

squinting at the signs and the plaques,

until a fellow in a baseball cap says, Jack Kerouac,

he was the guy who wrote Catch-22

back in the 1960s. His companions

nod and take pictures with their phones

of what they couldn’t say,

until they’re herded back onto the machine

like so many heads of poorly-dressed cattle.

Over at Columbus and Broadway

there’s a palpable shabbiness to things,

because Carol Doda is dead, and Gregory Corso,

and Richard Brautigan, Mr. Ginsberg,

and so many other folks who

brought a certain magic to the world

just when it was needed.

Now the Salesforce Tower looms

like a cheapass eye of Mordor,

and death weaves through Market St. traffic

like an Uber car they won’t let you cancel,

but if you’re lucky you’ve got

another few minutes

until it arrives, and look!

There’s ol’ Ferlinghetti

shuffling down the avenue

like a lost angel,

like a miracle they forgot to cancel,

and suddenly everything is pretty in the dying light

as the ghosts and the tourists

and the drunks and the bartenders

all clasp hands and chant:

Holy Ferlinghetti! Holy Bloody Mary!

Holy dying San Francisco

in the dying light!

May you be born again forever

as all the hearts break

like promises beneath a perfect

North Beach sun!

—from Poets Respond

March 24, 2019

__________

William Taylor Jr.: “I’ve lived in San Francisco for over a decade, and part of what drew me here is its literary history. I spend a fair amount of time in North Beach cafes working on my writing, and I like imagine I feel a bit of residual energy from what came before. A few times over the years I’ve seen Mr. Ferlinghetti shuffle by my table on Columbus Avenue, and it was like catching a glimpse of some mythical creature. It always brightened me a bit. Today is officially Lawrence Ferlinghetti Day in San Francisco, and North Beach will be a party.” (web)