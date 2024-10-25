“On an 1894 Preacher’s Traveling Reed Organ” by Christine Potter

ON AN 1894 PREACHER’S TRAVELING REED ORGAN
—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024
Tribute to Musicians
__________
Christine Potter: “Churches keep a lot of musicians going, and not just spiritually: they pay them. A church gig, if you can face Sunday (or in temples, Saturday) morning, is an excellent thing. A church musician was the last thing I thought I’d ever end up being, but then I married an organist/choir director who realized that all those folk-rock ambitions I had in the ’70s weren’t for naught. They could be useful if he needed a soprano, someone to figure out how to play the tower chimes at a job we worked together in the Bronx, someone to play dulcimer with the children’s choir … all I needed was some vocal training. So he provided it. After that we were ‘two for the price of one.’ I guess I went pro at our first sushi lunch (a tradition of ours) after picking up the envelope after a funeral. That sounds ghoulish—and it isn’t. Church music taught me to laugh and cry at the same time. I think that’s the first thing a poet needs to know.” (web)