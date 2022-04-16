“Of Geese” by Arlene Ang

Arlene Ang

OF GEESE

and dear-john notes: the color is always

the same—off-white, with grime somewhere

between the left wing and Toronto. Rain

washed away wet paint from the park bench.

Up to the end, she blamed the weather.

The classical CDs left in her music box are

pirated copies, some titles smudged with

liquor. I taught her how to drink hard and fast;

we both had the same dance instructor

in school: a Brazilian named Dante

who dated us separately before the 9/11

disaster. There comes a time in everyone’s

life when solitude gapes from the molds

of cheeses in the fridge, sometimes

the shoelace that comes undone in the midst

of a rush-hour crowd. In theaters, Swan Lake

continues to draw lonely people: the costumes

are elaborate, the women entrancing, the water

and fog deliberately fake. She confessed

watching the prince die seventeen-and-a-half

times with another man while I slept in the nude.

The lights were switched off, and I thought

I knew every part of the house by then

without stepping on a loose floorboard.

—from Rattle #24, Winter 2005

__________

Arlene Ang: “I haven’t yet gotten over my love affair with the word ‘bucket.’ This is the reason I write poetry about birds and wet paint signs.” (web)

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter