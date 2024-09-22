“Ode to the New York Lanternfly” by Kirsten Shu-ying Chen

Kirsten Shu-ying Chen

ODE TO THE NEW YORK LANTERNFLY

I can’t stop admiring the dead.

They cover my every direction

leaving behind the spectacular

carnage of their significant

and insignificant lives.

Is it when we gather

and with whom

that stamps us into memory?

Is it the streets devouring

the daily pandemonium

and a late warmth rising

against our indifference

to the surrounding miracle?

First we take flight

then the loose ends of our lives

fray into thinner stories

until only the dog is sated

only the ceaseless gaze

of here and now

is turned to you in prayer—

the air filled with ideas

you have spent your life

escaping. The footsteps

of any family curse.

The learning of your own

desire

to annihilate

or how it feels

to hold a creature

even once

by its wings.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Kirsten Shu-ying Chen: “It’s that time of year again. Walking around this weekend in the late summer heat with hoards of Lanternflies everywhere and various tensions in the air, I couldn’t help but see their stamped out deaths as somewhat reflective of both the very real human deaths that seem to surround and numb us daily, as well as the metaphorical deaths we negotiate internally within ourselves. Why are we humans so driven to destroy? Where does this desire come from? And what—if any—good can we do with it? Admittedly, I’ve got more questions than answers.” (web)

