“Ode to a Band-Aid” by Penny Harter

Penny Harter

ODE TO A BAND-AID

Over the years, how often I have run to your

tin box or cardboard container, searching for

the perfect closure. Some of your kind are big

enough for a skinned knee; others like the

butterfly can pull together delicate edges, skin

to skin. How frantic we are as we grab which

of you we can find in our cabinet of magic,

then tear the red thread of your wrapper down

your side as if it were a thin seam marked with

blood that you might staunch.

Not always welcome, though, is your after-life

discarded on the ballfield dirt, dropped under the

bleachers, or tossed into the waste beside the sick

bed, your stained face open and staring at us

with proof of what is kept inside—blood, pus,

any seepage from your hoped-for repair. Of all

your incarnations I love the butterfly the most,

a winged hinting at the transformation you will

bring to a child’s bloodied brow, or to the pit left

from an excised skin blemish taken for biopsy.

Indispensable helper, how carefully I peel off the

protective papers on either side of your sticky

promise to adhere, apply you just so, check you

frequently to be sure you aren’t soaked through

and need replacement. Even your name, band-aid

is so right, your purpose to aid the band of human-

kind, taking the place of dirty strips of cloth ripped

off a sleeve on the battlefield, or a roll of filmy

gauze too soon unraveling, lacking the glue that

binds you to our flesh, dear band-aid, little friend.

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

__________

Penny Harter: “After a pandemic year of writing frequent poems focused on offering hope to myself and others, I gathered those poems into a forthcoming collection. For some weeks after that, I stopped writing, but now it’s spring, I’m celebrating having gotten the Covid vaccine, and it’s time to move on into new work. The older I get, the more I realize we are a sum of all our memories, both easily accessed and well buried. In different ways, I feel these newer poems are simultaneously visiting both past and present.” (web)

