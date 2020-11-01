Kashiana Singh

NORMAL HAIKU

rare blue moon—

another ambulance

and blue lights

obituaries—

age, color, caste

no bar

tourist season—

an empty colosseum

of silent coffins

war zones—

a world-wide bunker

of chaos

shallow breaths—

grandma whispers

a final blessing

cancelled flights—

the godwit migrates

again this year

ocean waves—

the dip and rise

of economics

—from Poets Respond

November 1, 2020

Kashiana Singh: “The haiku are in response to the heaviness of the pandemic, the tension of not being able to do anything. I have been writing these as my own imaginary epitaph submissions for those we have been losing, just my own selfish way to unburden. There are many many more of these I have written—I’m sharing seven that I selected which represent in my view our ability to be vulnerable in a normal way, not become used to the new normal. The trigger point to writing this was an article about an essential worker who went into refrigerators and vans to place yellow flowers she bought on unknown dead bodies just to be able to do something ‘normal’ for them. But she really did it for herself.” (web)