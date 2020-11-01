NORMAL HAIKU
—from Poets Respond
November 1, 2020
Kashiana Singh: “The haiku are in response to the heaviness of the pandemic, the tension of not being able to do anything. I have been writing these as my own imaginary epitaph submissions for those we have been losing, just my own selfish way to unburden. There are many many more of these I have written—I’m sharing seven that I selected which represent in my view our ability to be vulnerable in a normal way, not become used to the new normal. The trigger point to writing this was an article about an essential worker who went into refrigerators and vans to place yellow flowers she bought on unknown dead bodies just to be able to do something ‘normal’ for them. But she really did it for herself.” (web)