December 22, 2020

Amy Miller

NIPA-PON

I found myself nearly calling you

the other night when my car

had lost its senses, seven hours

in the shop and still not true

to its simple self.

I could see us sitting in Nipa-Pon

with cups of tea to our noses,

the young restaurant owner

cautious and inquiring

with an eyebrow, why so long?

Sometimes it’s the supper you

I miss, a man of too much soup

and a familiar fork with noodles,

the way you held the money gently

before giving it all away.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

Amy Miller: “For me, poetry is a way of saving snapshots in a life of uncertainty. It helps me remember the things I saw along the side of the road, even when they were going by awfully fast.” (web)