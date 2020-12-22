December 22, 2020

NIPA-PON
I found myself nearly calling you
the other night when my car
had lost its senses, seven hours
in the shop and still not true
to its simple self.
I could see us sitting in Nipa-Pon
with cups of tea to our noses,
the young restaurant owner
cautious and inquiring
with an eyebrow, why so long?
Sometimes it’s the supper you
I miss, a man of too much soup
and a familiar fork with noodles,
the way you held the money gently
before giving it all away.
—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001
__________
Amy Miller: “For me, poetry is a way of saving snapshots in a life of uncertainty. It helps me remember the things I saw along the side of the road, even when they were going by awfully fast.” (web)