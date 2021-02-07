Liya Akoury

NAVALNY

He said, “Come outside.”

We did.

The snow was ankle-deep

And fine as flour.

“Come out!”

It made

A most satisfying sound

Underfoot.

“Come.”

The frigid wind was sharp

On the small square of skin

Around the eyes,

Between the fur hat

and the face mask.

We marched,

Calling for his freedom,

Arrested by the thousands.

He said, “Don’t be afraid.”

He said, “The man

Hides in his bunker.

He is no scarier

Than this frost.”

He said, “Our people know

How to dress for winter.”

He said, “Come out, friends!”

He said, “Your Honor,

Please don’t interrupt!

Instead,

Look at the man

Within these robes,

And be ashamed.

Look at this circus

Of a courtroom.

Look at me laughing,

So that I don’t cry.”

He said,

“Will no one meet my eyes!?”

He stood,

His smile defiant,

And with his piercing gaze

Traced every face inside that room,

And found his wife’s,

And struggled not to weep.

—from Poets Respond

February 7, 2021

__________

Liya Akoury: “I wrote this poem in response to Aleksey Navalny’s conviction at the Moscow kangaroo court. His stoicism and caustic humor have long been his signature qualities, but that day, we got to see another side of him. Watching him fight back tears as he looked at his wife one last time broke us—broke me—in a whole new way.” (web)



