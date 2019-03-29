March 29, 2019

Florence Weinberger

NASCENT JANUARY, 2018, AFTER RAIN

What a disappointment this century has been—so far.

—David Bowie, 2012

This morning, after rain, I saw half a rainbow.

I mean, it aspired, it rose and spread and headed

higher, but instead banged into a cloud bank where

it got stopped dead.

The spread, though, was impressive,

bloody reds and purples and yellows, it was enough

rainbow for me. More rainbow would have asked me:

what color was your brief life.

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

__________

Florence Weinberger: “I write because I cannot sing. If I wrote to be right, that would be wanton. I write with undefined reason, sometimes congested. After the fact, the words spilling or stuttered, I still am not right, wrong, or in love. I am the judge. I am wary, picky and proud. I am sincere, dubious. Undone, I hone in. I can find the unmitigated, make it blatant if I scour my brain, Leviticus, The New Yorker. I find the very. It is right. But if it has wronged the song, I cannot sing, I am not done.” (web)