“Nana” by Jorge Luis Corella

Jorge Luis Corella

NANA

Nana immigrated

in 1965,

came to the states

from Sonora, Mexico.

She got her citizenship

on September 24, 1996.

I was five years old

at the time.

Though at the time

I had no idea what citizenship was.

I imagine I was

running around the house

with my two brothers

all in our own imaginations.

Nana taking care of us,

trying to feed us

that horrible oatmeal

in the mornings.

She would eat some

in front of us

in hopes it would convince

us that oatmeal was good.

I remember thinking,

“How can she eat

that nasty stuff.”

Nana would eventually

make us eggs.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

Tribute to Prisoner Express

__________

Jorge Luis Corella: “I started writing poetry in order to escape prison, if only for a moment. I would write in order to express how I feel. I still do it at times. I wrote poems about my Nana shortly after she passed away. It helped me remember all the great memories I have of her.”

