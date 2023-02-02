“My Uncle Teaches Me About Prayer” by CooXooEii Black

CooXooEii Black

MY UNCLE TEACHES ME ABOUT PRAYER

the early blue-sky bird sings

and in my half-sleep i say

hohou!

my uncle taught me “thank you”

is prayer in and of itself.

the first sip of morning coffee,

a long day’s work, a rise-before-the-sun hunt,

old country, and pepsi cans.

hohou!

the russian olive tree

reveals yellow flowers

against red bark.

tribal workers leave early,

a slow evening.

hohou hohou!

in the distance a dog,

always a dog barking,

you come to hear one

even if there isn’t.

my uncle asks for help.

a tool, a truck,

some money, or laughter.

after hitting an animal

with his gold 1990s hyundai,

i give him gold duct tape.

the dragging part of his front bumper

taped up by a star.

hohou hohou!

us arapahos always use symmetry in our art, he says.

the sun sneaks behind the mountain

as someone tells a joke.

everyone erupts into laughter.

there’s water ambiance just beyond the road.

kids swim in a ditch

and it flows green and alive.

no, wait.

it’s a river.

hohou hohou!

my cousin is tired of the rust

eating his bike.

i offer him the gold duct tape to cover his frame.

hohou hohou!

he says, partly to me,

partly to God because he provided again.

it won’t stay golden forever i tell him

but right now it looks bright

in the moon’s budding grey.

—from The Morning You Saw a Train of Stars Streaking Across the Sky

CooXooEii Black: “I’ve always been interested in emotionally compelling stories, whether it was music, movies, or tv. I constantly got into trouble in elementary school for telling stories, singing songs, and acting. Then in high school, I watched a spoken word video, and for the first time, I found a medium that incorporated everything I love to do. So I put a few images down on a page, and I haven’t stopped since. Because it was God who gave me the ability to write, I daily return it to Him as a form of worship.” (web)

