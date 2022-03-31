“My Spirit Animal Understudy Replaced Me in the School Production of The Tempest” by Luigi Coppola

Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2022: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Diaphona” by Sarah-Jane Crowson. “My Spirit Animal Understudy Replaced Me in the School Production of The Tempest” was written by Luigi Coppola for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2022, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Luigi Coppola

MY SPIRIT ANIMAL UNDERSTUDY REPLACED ME IN THE SCHOOL PRODUCTION OF THE TEMPEST

Cast as Caliban, my shuddered spine

and wrung hands hid me in the wings

when my cue came. I sweated through

the makeshift costume of tissue feathers

and glued fur and plastic teeth and rubber

claws and cardboard scales and rug skin

and tinfoil tusks and foam horns and wire

wings and a sting that flopped behind me,

an amalgamation of animals, both free now

and fossilised then, all brought to semi-

life offstage. Paper mâché hooves clung

to the boards, treading a stillness that

couldn’t be moved no matter how much

the teacher/director/failed actor push-pulled,

shout-whispered, tug-shoved at my stuffed-

bursting frame. Then something inside me

stepped out: part me, part free; part human,

part animal; part thought, part instinct.

I watched from my wingless wings

and envied what I heard and saw and

felt: every word spoken spotlighted;

every step stilled the air; every gesture

so weighted they shook the hands of all

that watched. The servant acted equal

to the master—and so was, amongst

the noises, sounds, and sweet airs of the isle,

the aisle, the stage, and this brave new world.

The applause lasted the length of a storm.

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “Luigi brings this month’s artwork to life by giving it such a vivid and surreal backstory. I’m transported to another realm with every re-reading. The details are rich, the narrator is engaging, and the poem provides significant insight into the relationship between the actor and the self. Bravo!”

Bonus:

Luigi turned this poem into a song and lyric video—view that here.

