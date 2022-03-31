“My Spirit Animal Understudy Replaced Me in the School Production of The Tempest” by Luigi Coppola

Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2022: Editor’s Choice
Image: “Diaphona” by Sarah-Jane Crowson. “My Spirit Animal Understudy Replaced Me in the School Production of The Tempest” was written by Luigi Coppola for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2022, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)
Luigi Coppola
MY SPIRIT ANIMAL UNDERSTUDY REPLACED ME IN THE SCHOOL PRODUCTION OF THE TEMPEST
Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “Luigi brings this month’s artwork to life by giving it such a vivid and surreal backstory. I’m transported to another realm with every re-reading. The details are rich, the narrator is engaging, and the poem provides significant insight into the relationship between the actor and the self. Bravo!”
Bonus:
Luigi turned this poem into a song and lyric video—view that here.