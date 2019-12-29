December 29, 2019

Dawn Macdonald: “I wrote this poem based on the headline, but then went back to read the story, and found further points of contact. ‘I never understood wind,’ says U.S. President Donald Trump, and I have to agree with him—wind is baffling—even that word, ‘baffling,’ sounds like a word for a kind of wind. Okay, to be fair, he was talking about wind turbines, which have their pros (renewable energy) and cons (threats to wildlife among them), and which probably most readers of the article don’t understand in all their engineering detail. It almost doesn’t matter what he doesn’t understand—once you start with not understanding one thing, it spirals out into a whole chain of things to not understand until you’ve unstuck the entire layer of meaning from the world. So there!”