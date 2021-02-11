February 11, 2021

Antonieta Villamil

MY NAME IS PEDRO

I swim in the water of a sea more vicious than salt. I ride the

waves of my deprived voice. I am an echo in the memory for

the unremembered. The ones that swim and swim and swim,

no island near, no shore, no sand. Perhaps I just fancy that I

swim. Perhaps I excavate the earth that sustains my flesh as a

promise that enriches old roots. Yes. I dig. I worm into the

moist soil. Tender seeds cover my dark garb, austere dirt foots

my empty sandals and I dig out with my mortality and scour

into the inner rocks until the name I am no more is less than

bone in the fugitive soil. Perhaps I just fancy that I dig.

Perhaps I fly into the wind and this winding movement carries

my flesh a foreshadowing that enriches old voices. Yes. I fly. I

swirl into the damp air. Hurricane dust covers my blue garb.

Warm air cleanses my empty sandals and I dart out with my

mortality and gnaw into the inner wind until the name I am no

more is less than shreds dashing ephemeral clouds. Perhaps I

just fancy that I fly. Perhaps I am the burning turmoil that

brings forth my flesh in smoke signs that decode perennial

holocausts. Yes. I burn. I am sparks in the bright flames.

Ardent soot covers my red garb. Dark cleanse my empty

sandals. I shoot out with my mortality and consume into the

inner fire until the name I am no more is less than ashes in the

volatile debris. Perhaps I just fancy that I fly, fancy that I

swim, fancy that I dig, fancy that I glow. Perhaps I fancy that I

come into this page so the nightmare unfolds and because I

am not here, I am here to bring you the memory of moss. My

voice whisper in shreds and splinters of their rain, flood the

silent waves into which I disappear. At least you can dismantle

the layers of my skin. Patiently. One by one and you can heal

the grave embedded in your chest. That grave of which

nobody knows. The grave in your chest that is never visited.

Without a date. Without an epitaph. But remember, my name

is Pedro. Pedro is my name even though, it is not I anymore.

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

__________

Antonieta Villamil: “My brother Pedro ‘died of disappearance.’ He is in the long list of people that disappear every day in Central and South American countries.”