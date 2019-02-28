February 28, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2019: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Belle of the Ball” by Vasu Tolia. “My Mother Was A Dancer and She Never Looked Back” was written by Luigi Coppola for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2019, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Luigi Coppola

MY MOTHER WAS A DANCER AND SHE NEVER LOOKED BACK

and why would you when up ahead is vermilion,

gold, when the dress you wear is billowed

by poise, hemmed with every minute

of every hour you practised, each step a step

forward, each twirl gathers momentum

for the next movement, the soles of feet

parallel, straight, laced, hair tied tight, draped down

a shoulder, taut in tense air where hopes spring

up like sped-up film, seed to flower in seconds

and that is how fast life feels—if you turn your head

for a moment you’ve missed it, left wondering

where has my partner gone, where is the audience,

who has been judging me this whole time?

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

January 2019, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “This poem is just flawlessly beautiful. A single sentence—14 lines including the title—flowing seamlessly down the page without a single misplaced word toward meaningful revelation. Don’t turn your head or you’ll miss it.”