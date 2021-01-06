January 6, 2021

Jeffrey Morgan

MY LOVE, THOUGH THE SMART SPEAKER IS SPYING ON US

They know by now about the bananas—

yellow stippled with brown spots

like cheetahs—

and our subsequent conversations

about who should step up

and bake a pie.

They know by now our music,

and can therefore construct an intimacy

both sacred and mythological.

They know what we say in our sleep

better than we do ourselves,

even as rain whispers

promises to the darkness,

even as the effervescence of The State bubbles

beneath supercharged fields of corn.

My love, they know where our misplaced keys are

and feel nothing.

They know the softest weather of our touching;

breath against skin,

mist from hill to hollow.

They know where the half-smoked joint is

in its sock cave

and the residue of our lips.

They know the sound of grapefruit

ripped from its hull

is me beside the speaker

trying to fuck with them.

They know the pith and citrus haze.

They know the sky the color of cigarette smoke,

the tides of night returning

to the shores of the moon.

My love, they know our hearts

a different red

than foxes like small fires

burning in the woods.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

__________

Jeffrey Morgan: “There are, regularly, articles published about how our various technologies are spying on us, collecting our ‘personal information,’ etc. These articles are of course somewhat frightening (frightening news is the best kind of news from a news agency’s perspective), but they’re also interesting in the sense that they force you to contemplate how what you know and experience might be ‘stolen.’ They force you to think of experience itself as a tomb being raided for its jewels.” (web)