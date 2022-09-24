“My Grandmother’s Eyes” by Reagan Rafferty

Reagan Rafferty (age 13)

MY GRANDMOTHER’S EYES

My grandmother’s eyes are very dark,

And most think that they are brown;

But I can see specks of sun,

That make them green and golden;

The wrinkles around her eyes,

Remind me of what she has seen;

And the deep lines on her forehead,

Tell me where she’s been.

And her hands are warm and old,

For they’ve held so many treasures before;

They’ve given love to a new life,

And felt an old one slip away.

My grandmother’s smile is bright,

Like it’s seen all the beauties in the world;

Like the sun knelt down upon it,

Surrendering its worth.

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Reagan Rafferty: “Poetry has always been a meaningful outlet for me to express what I truly feel. I write poetry when I don’t know exactly what to say; when normal and monotonous words don’t carry the same meaning as a poem’s beautiful rhythm; when my window is rainy and my insides feel small, I write poetry so I can feel. I write poetry because of its melodic sounds and impactful words that make the ears feel soothed and the soul feel heard. So much of my life consists of poems, both literal and figurative. Poetry is a lifestyle and a philosophy. Poetry is art, so much more personable than normal words and so much more beautiful. Without the rhythmic support of my familiar stanzas, my emotions wouldn’t have a place to live freely.”

