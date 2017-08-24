August 24, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2017: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Portrait of a Kitchen” by Samantha Gee. “My First Body Is Beautiful Until” was written by Reese Conner for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2017, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Reese Conner

MY FIRST BODY IS BEAUTIFUL UNTIL

On the kitchen floor, years ago,

peeled potatoes roll, slippery

as skulls—all the ugliness

sticks to their wet flesh and

it’s hard not to see analogy in that.

I tickle static into my first body—

it rises brightly, rises from the kitchen

and begins to tend to half-crescent stains

on counters, to supper dishes in the sink,

to routines necessary even in nostalgia.

I begin making mashed potatoes. I start

by peeling, scalping with a knife.

It’s fun to see how perfectly round

I can make them. They feel so slick

to shift in my hand. My first body

is a celebration of touch because

my first body has no reflection—

it has not been urged to see one yet.

It is my birthday and I am about

to try on a new pair of checkered

pink pants. But they don’t fit.

My hips are too wide now

and I trip trying to squirm in.

The thud calls my grandmother,

who comes expecting something

broken, but finds, instead,

my first body for the last time

and offers it its first reflection:

And aren’t you chunky.

All this while, the ancient skulls hide

beneath the refrigerator. I left them there

because they were broken

the moment they kissed earth. Like

all disappointments, they deserved

a hiding place, so I nudged them.

Comment from the artist, Samantha Gee, on this selection: “I was struck by the delightfully macabre imagery as well as the disconnect of the narrator’s existence in the temporary body. A lot of the poems I read made reference to the faded figure in the center of the painting as a ghost and faded memories; I thoroughly enjoyed how this poem puts the reader in the figure’s shoes as they take their first curious steps.”

