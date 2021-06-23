June 23, 2021

Mather Schneider

MY FIFTEENTH YEAR

I remember the schools

of dead carp on the riverbank,

the bonfires, the first booze

and the first smoke

rolling through me like buffalo.

I remember the novelty

of let-downs, the tilt

of my reflection,

which I looked for everywhere.

I remember the way a friend forgave

his father and mother,

how we were told to smile

for pictures, the murder in our eyes

when we were betrayed

or thought we were betrayed,

the stabbing green shoots

of new emotions. I remember growth spurts

and how my genitalia

ruled the timid logic of my brain

like a little general with a red face

and a tight grip.

I remember snickering at suicides,

rolling my eyes at old age

and at what I considered stupid and banal,

which was almost everything

except the future

and strange foreign places.

I remember thinking

the world was mine

and that I would live

as no one ever had lived before,

and as no one ever would live again.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Mather Schneider: “Sitting around one day during the quarantine and our ridiculous times, memories of my high school days came back to me, when we hung out on the Illinois River among the washed up dead fish drinking Mad Dog and trying to get laid. The poem came out almost fully formed, as they say, unlike human beings. I remember even back then I thought we were living in an absurd society, reading Camus and ready to tackle the world. Now here I am, 50 years old, wishing I was 15 again.”

